Paris Hilton opens a ‘metaverse business’ in Roblox that will host a virtual DJ set on New Year’s Eve

If earlier news about Roblox hasn’t already made your soul leave your body, then consider this one the coup de grâce: Reality TV “star” Paris Hilton is launching what’s being called a “metaverse business” in the game called Paris World, a virtual island fashioned after her real-life Beverly Hills estate and dog mansion dressed up in a similar carnival style as her recent wedding.
That was a real sentence about gaming that I had to write, as is this quote pull:
“Visitors can explore digital replicas of her Beverly Hills estate and its dog mansion, stroll a boardwalk inspired by the neon carnival wedding celebration she and husband Carter Reum hosted earlier this year at the Santa Monica Pier in California, and explore the island in a luxury sports car or Sunray yacht. Like other virtual hangouts, Paris World will collect small payments for purchasing virtual clothing or booking a ride on a jet-ski.”
Hilton will be drawing attention to this new digital island with a live DJ set that will be played during New Year’s Eve – something she regularly charges $1 million a night to do.
This new “metaverse business” is the latest entry into digital monetization for Hilton’s 11:11 Media company, which previously entered the NFT space by selling three pieces of unique digital art, one of which sold for over $1.1 million. The media company is otherwise responsible for reality shows like Cooking with Paris and Paris in Love and the podcast This is Paris.
Sigh.
She gives one of the clearest and most realistic definitions of what a “Metaverse” really means at this stage of technological and cultural development: “For me, the metaverse is somewhere that you can do everything you can do in real life in the digital world.” There are a lot of people claiming they can make it something more than a straight translation of analog entertainment and shopping experiences into digital representations of the exact same things but Paris recognizes that, at least for now, that’s pretty much all the technology can do.
It’s still pretty neat, though. Come on, you know you want to see inside Paris Hilton’s dog mansion!
That’s cool, and I hope more people will start utilizing in-game events and locations especially for live music events, it’s less expensive to set it up and much safer to everyone considering the current epidemic and the dangers of stampede.
I guess this means pretty much everyone has figured out gamers are idiots willing to throw their money away on anything if you give them a reason. It is a sad day :( and I’m not even surprised lol.
Imagine calling people “idiots” just because they enjoy different things that you cannot.
It’s 2022. How is bagging on Paris Hilton still the cool thing to do?