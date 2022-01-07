Conan Exiles’ test server brings server queues and emoting followers

It should be clarified that Conan Exiles is not getting emotional followers; they’re still (presumably) dead inside. What the survival sandbox is getting are followers that perform emotes, which is one of the features in the latest update now on the game’s PTS. At long last, players can set their followers to perform various emotes, whether it’s dance routines or simply looking more alive and active. Incidentally, the update will also have new emotes that players can learn by interacting with new locations on both game maps.

The other tentpole feature of the new update is the addition of server queues, letting players wait in line to access a full server. For those who have their own custom server, this feature is customizable via server settings. There are also several other unspecified quality-of-life features, but for now the PTS will let players wait in a line and put “life in their fief.” Their words, not mine.

