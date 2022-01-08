Skyforge abruptly ends French and German language support for some comms

Apparently, French and German players of Skyforge are going to have to learn a new language if they want to get news updates for the game. An announcement from the MMO confirmed that French and German localization of the game’s website, Steam news, and official social media channels has ended as of yesterday.

The post goes out of its way to note that the actual game’s content itself will still feature German and French language support across all platforms, and that all existing French and German pages and articles on the Skyforge website will remain available. French and German players will also continue to get dedicated support via My.Games support site. However, those who speak those two languages are being forced to learn more about the game’s news updates by other means with no clear explanation about why.