Reddit’s co-founder thinks crypto gaming and players ‘being properly valued’ for game time will be the norm in five years

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, has peered into his crystal ball to look at the future of gaming, and that future sounds like white-hot garbage. Ohanian was a guest on the Where It Happens podcast, where he talked up cryptocurrency and hocked up some bold predictions for gaming in five years’ time:

“90% of people will not play a game unless they are being properly valued for that time. In five years, you will actually value your time properly, and instead of being harvested for advertisements, or being fleeced for dollars to buy stupid hammers you don’t actually own, you will be playing some on-chain equivalent game that will be just as fun, but you’ll actually earn value and you will be the harvester.”

Ohanian is the latest games-related executive to try and will the play-to-earn model into popularity, joining others like EA CEO Andrew Wilson and Square-Enix president Yosuke Matsuda.

We hasten to point out that Ohanian is also the founder of Initialized Capital, an investment firm that has backed among other things Coinbase, a crypto exchange platform, so we’re totally sure that these predictions aren’t to draw people into the crypto pyramid scheme because it only works when there are enough rubes at the bottom; it’s totally for the gamers, you guys.