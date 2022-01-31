Riot Games posts another series of jobs for its in-development Runeterra MMO

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

Riot Games is once again seeking some new blood to help it develop its Runeterra MMO project. The list of positions includes an NPC AI designer, a combat designer, a metagame systems designer to create “features ranging from power progression to customization to non combat activities,” and some engineering positions among them.

Followers of the project appear to be focusing in on the AI job posting, calling attention to the posting’s need for someone who can design friendly or non combat AI and cooperative combat scenarios. Naturally, this leading to no shortage of speculation on just what these needs mean for the game itself, and it will likely be a while until we learn more concrete details, but Riot is very clearly keeping the ball rolling and probably hoping applicants will ignore the studio’s own scandals, which readers will recall ultimately led to a $100M settlement for one group of victims; the context box below provides a rundown of those details.

source: Riot Games website via Twitter (1, 2) and Reddit (1, 2)
Riot Games is considered a controversial company in the gaming world following a 2018 exposé of the sexual discrimination and harassment inherent in what workers described as its “bro culture.” The scandal brought forth accusations against multiple developers and high-ranking executives and ultimately led to a developer labor dispute and walk-out. Former workers and the state of California, which alleged that Riot was refusing to cooperate with its investigation, lodged lawsuits though Riot settled with one victims’ group at the end of 2021 for over $100M.
