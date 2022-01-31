Riot Games posts another series of jobs for its in-development Runeterra MMO

Riot Games is once again seeking some new blood to help it develop its Runeterra MMO project. The list of positions includes an NPC AI designer, a combat designer, a metagame systems designer to create “features ranging from power progression to customization to non combat activities,” and some engineering positions among them.

Followers of the project appear to be focusing in on the AI job posting, calling attention to the posting’s need for someone who can design friendly or non combat AI and cooperative combat scenarios. Naturally, this leading to no shortage of speculation on just what these needs mean for the game itself, and it will likely be a while until we learn more concrete details, but Riot is very clearly keeping the ball rolling and probably hoping applicants will ignore the studio’s own scandals, which readers will recall ultimately led to a $100M settlement for one group of victims; the context box below provides a rundown of those details.



Okay, after lots of garbage posting today on my part, *we did put up some roles for the MMO today*. Some art roles will go up soon, and some of these will work for our Bellevue WA office. These positions do require experience, but not all of them willhttps://t.co/9FHvTu22sD — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) January 26, 2022