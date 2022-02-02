Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis gets a level cap raise, new content ranks, and new enemies February 9

Yesterday saw Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis put out another NGS Headline video that offered details of some new content heading to the game on February 9th. Players can look forward to a rising level cap to the new max of 40, along with new chapter 2 side story quests.

This level cap rise will also bring new ranks to various open world content, adding rank 3 to Mt Magnus and Vanford Laboratory Ruins, rank 2 to Resol Forest and Aelio Battledias, and rank 2 urgent quests across the entire game.

In addition, there will be an increase chance for Chaos Trials and a new Megalotix enemy type for players to square off against. On top of that, the new update will adds two new concert performances for players to watch that not only exposes them to jazzy songs (with some pretty depressing lyrics, honestly) but also grants a buff to XP and Mesata earnings for two hours afterwards.

The full NGS Headline broadcast can be viewed below to check out all that’s coming in a week’s time.

