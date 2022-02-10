Black Desert PC marks Valentine’s Day with a chocolate-powered in-game raffle event

Black Desert on PC has now officially deemed that chocolate boxes are a form of currency. That’s just a part of the game’s Valentine’s Day event that has kicked off today, letting players who play for 60 minutes at a time earn a free Box Full O’ Love up to 10 times a day.

These boxes can be used to enter raffles that will begin on Wednesday, February 16th, which will reward players with items like 5,000 Caphras Stones, TET IV weapons or accessories, horse licenses, or ship licenses among other rewards. These items will be in limited supply however, and once they’re sold out, raffle entries won’t be taken.

Any Box O’ Love that ends up losing a raffle will be transformed into a Box O’ Sweets, which can then be used to buy other rewards. The event’s page offers a table of these goodies and how many chocolate boxes they will cost among other details.