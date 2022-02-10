World of Warcraft unveils its Valentine’s Day event for both retail and Classic

Love is in the air in World of Warcraft, and no, in this particular case we’re not referring to the begrudging changes being made to the faction divide in the game. No, we’re talking about the game’s Valentine’s Day event, and it should feel familiar to players. Obviously it would feel familiar in WoW Classic, since that is pretty obviously a throwback to an earlier version of the game, but it will also feel familiar in the retail version of the game as well, as it’s largely the same event that players have been dealing with for ages.

Still, if you’re looking for the elusive X-45 Heartbreaker (because you really want to ride around on a big pink rocket) or want some pets – or you’re just hoping to pick up some heirloom enhancement items along the way – you can take part in the event until February 21st on the retail side. Players on the Classic side of the fence, meanwhile, will be able to take part in the classic version of the event from February 11th through the 16th.

Hey, it’ll give you something to do while you wait for Eternity’s End.