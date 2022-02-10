World of Warcraft Eternity’s End is finally going live February 22

Blizzard has finally put a date on World of Warcraft’s 9.2 Eternity’s End: February 22nd. The update was originally unveiled back in November, right around the time normally reserved for BlizzCon and expansion announcements. We got neither, but we did get what Blizzard called the final chapter of one book of the Warcraft saga, with the new Zereth Mortis zone and all it entails. It’s been on the PTS since December 2nd.

“With the help of the Primus, you’ll be able to step into a strange new land —Zereth Mortis. Created by the First Ones as a workshop to create afterlives, its denizens—the automa—have built all that exists in the Shadowlands. It is an otherworldly location that defies all concepts of reality or physics. The Jailer intends to use the secrets within to reshape reality and bend it to his malevolent will. Meet new allies – The Enlightened – delve into the runic and lyrical language of the automa and engage in the campaign to push back the Jailer’s forces before he reaches his end goal within the Sepulcher of the First Ones.”

The studio has also called attention to the schedule for the end of Shadowlands season 2 for PvP and Mythic+ as well as posted the raid unlock schedule for the Sepulcher of the First Ones with season 3.

We leave it to the comments to speculate on the timing here. Have fun.

