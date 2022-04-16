Post-apoc survival title Fractured Veil talks game engine and future plans

As Fractured Veil prepares to take us to Hawaii (aww) to wait out the apocalypse (wait what?) later this year, pressing questions have bubbled up from the community to the developers’ ears.

In the first part of a Q&A dev vlog, the team at Paddle Creek Games answered three of the biggest: Why the engine upgrade to a newer version of Unreal Engine (this version offered an opportunity to bring some major systems to the next level), why it took so long (it was a huge project), and what future plans are for Fractured Veil.

Some of these plans for the scale and scope of the title include roof pieces for the building system, a harpoon gun, upgraded trees, better looking water, and amazing-looking sunsets. The team said that the servers are shaping up to handle up to 500 people at a time with populations well above that, dungeons that are offloaded to other servers, a deeper harvesting experience, and a “much denser and more vibrant looking world.”