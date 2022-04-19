Lord of the Rings Online welcomes Hobbits and big folk alike to the Yondershire

The Hobbits may have gone to Isengard, but it wasn’t that great in the end, so they’re coming back to Yondershire. Lord of the Rings Online’s newest zone opens for business today, adding a new level 20ish area in the Shire’s backyard for exploration and questing. The zone is included with subscriptions but requires purchase for free accounts.

The Yondershire isn’t the only major piece of today’s Update 33. This patch unlocks a host of content for all players, including all zones and expansions up through Gondor, the Beorning, the High Elf, the Rune-keeper, and the Warden. There are also significant changes for the Brawler, Lore-master, and Minstrel that should be noted.

Along with this update is LOTRO’s 15th anniversary event, which kicks off tomorrow on the 20th. All players will get a new corgi (!) pet and enjoy a new festivity instance in addition to the normal activities.

As if all that wasn’t enough, SSG announced that it was starting the process to phase out the 32-bit client in favor of the 64-bit version. Players have until the new year to switch over.