Lord of the Rings Online welcomes Hobbits and big folk alike to the Yondershire

The Hobbits may have gone to Isengard, but it wasn’t that great in the end, so they’re coming back to Yondershire. Lord of the Rings Online’s newest zone opens for business today, adding a new level 20ish area in the Shire’s backyard for exploration and questing. The zone is included with subscriptions but requires purchase for free accounts.
Along with this update is LOTRO’s 15th anniversary event, which kicks off tomorrow on the 20th. All players will get a new corgi (!) pet and enjoy a new festivity instance in addition to the normal activities.
As if all that wasn’t enough, SSG announced that it was starting the process to phase out the 32-bit client in favor of the 64-bit version. Players have until the new year to switch over.
Source: LOTRO. Cheers, Yrys!
Advertisement