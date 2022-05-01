The MOP Up: Crossout’s Knight Mayhem mode makes its medieval mark

Vehicle battler MMO Crossout has brought back its mayhem mode with a medieval theme called Knight Mayhem. The event runs through May 12th and features 8v8 matches in which players build their armored car and fight it out. “The goal of the battle is to fill the point scale before the opposing team. You can also win by scoring more points before the time runs out. Points are awarded for the destruction of opponents,” Gaijin notes.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Early access MMO Polity went free-to-play on Steam. “We were always planning to change the game from paid to free (after a certain period), but, later, we decided not to postpone it to reach everyone who desires to give a chance to Polity,” Jib Games writes. “The upcoming change will have enriched the atmosphere of BD-2 and diversified the citizen profile to experience this planet and the existing player-generated countries. It will bring new players who are future citizens together with the current citizens on BD-2 to build their utopia more strongly.” [Cheers, Marcus!]

Diablo II: Resurrected’s ladder play is now live along with patch 2.4.

🪜 Rise to the occasion. 🪜 Ladder is now live in Diablo II: Resurrected. pic.twitter.com/RwR3WMutBS — Diablo (@Diablo) April 29, 2022

NetEase’s new MMORPG NeverAfter began preregistration in Southeast Asia. NetEase, by the way, just saw its founder pass on the CEO role to another executive.

Riot Games talked up Valorant’s “new era” of esports for 2023.

Conan Chop Chop’s April update addressed a slew of bugs, adjusted experience game, and fixed multiplayer messaging.

Gamigo’s Grand Fantasia rolled out its egg-themed spring event and Mother’s Day event.

Apex Legends teased its next hero, Newcastle.

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line