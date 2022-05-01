SWG Legends is spooling up double reward events for May the Fourth and Revenge of the Sixth

Two of the big celebratory dates for Star Wars fans – May 4th, aka May the Fourth, and May 6th, aka Revenge of the Sixth – will once again be marked by the Star Wars Galaxies Legends emulator with some in-game events that will double up earnings for players. Just in case there’s anyone in there who hasn’t maxed out everything already.

Between Monday, May 2nd, and Thursday, May 5th, players can earn themselves double XP in SWGL as both a means to celebrate May the Fourth as well as mark the one year anniversary of the addition of Bespin to the game.

Following that, players will continue to earn double XP as well as double tokens, GCW, Restuss Commendations, and resource extraction rates as part of Revenge of the Sixth; these doubled earnings run between May 6th and May 9th. All told, it’s looking like the first week of May will be very lucrative indeed.