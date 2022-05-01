MMO Week in Review: Activision-Blizzard’s decline by the numbers

So, uh… yeah things aren’t going so hot for Activision, Blizzard, or Activision-Blizzard, except for King, which is just peachy. ATVI’s Q1 2022 investor report was abysmal, showing another 2M players lost from Blizzard’s individual count, along with a 43% quarter-over-quarter revenue drop for Blizzard; even Eternity’s End couldn’t stanch the flow of players. In fact, Blizzard has lost 18.5% of its players just in the last year. Activision alone fared no better; it saw a 49% revenue decrease QoQ and a loss of a third of its MAUs over the last year.

Naturally, the news prompted a slew of countermeasures, including the fact that Diablo Immortal is launching in June on console – the same day it hits beta for PC.

