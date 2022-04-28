New World’s May update, now on the PTR, addresses PvP and combat tuning

With just a few days to go in April, you had to know Amazon was getting ready to reveal the bulk of its May update for New World, and this afternoon it’s done just that as the May patch just landed on the PTR.

PvPers will notice right away that the heart of the update is for you, as it New World adds 3v3 arenas for level 20+ characters, as well two new currencies for the PvP rewards track from all PvP content: XP and Azoth Salt.

All players will benefit from a round of combat tuning as well. “In this PTR cycle we’ll be trying out a handful of combat changes in a few different areas,” Amazon says. “We’re updating equip load bonuses to bring heavy-armor healers in line with other builds, adding a small delay to stamina regen after a dodge, and finally making some sweeping changes to bow movement and firing options with the aim of smoothing out the gameplay experience.”

Players will also be testing three mutation types in the expedition mutator pool, as well as the entry of The Depths into the weekly rotation and the Varangian Knights plotline for midgamers.

