Massively OP Podcast Episode 371: Upending the mailbag

On this week’s all-reader questions episode, Bree and Justin dig through a big fat mailbag to answer questions about MMORPG crafting, vehicles, economies, guild progression, dealbreakers, and more!
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Mailbag: Are MMOs too streamlined?
- Mailbag: How should sci-fi MMOs handle vehicles?
- Mailbag: Casual-friendly economies
- Mailbag: Handling guild projects and progression
- Mailbag: What one thing would we change about MMOs we don’t play?
- Mailbag: How can MMOs make crafting compelling and engaging?
- Mailbag: What other MMO sites and publications do we read?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 371
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
Follow Massively Overpowered:
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
