Vampire-filled battle royale Bloodhunt officially launched on PC and PS5

If you think that the setting of Vampire: The Masquerade and the battle royale subgenre make for curious bedfellows, then you probably have been keeping up with Bloodhunt from developer Sharkmob, which we first caught wind of last July. The game was originally set to release that same year but elected to delay its launch in order to act on player feedback, but that action has since been completed and the game is now available on PC and PS5.

The launch patch notes provide more information about several changes to weapons, clan abilities, and a new 9-barrel weapon, while the game’s battle pass offers up 44 tiers of content in the usual free and paid-for versions, with the premium pass setting players back about $10. There’s also a slew of trailers released that preview said battle pass, offer context for why this whole thing is happening, and provide a cinematic “vision” of gameplay, all of which are embedded below.

