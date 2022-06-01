Elyon will make its way to the SEA region with Playpark as its steward

Do you live in the Southeast Asia region of the globe and have a hankering to play Elyon? You’d probably find yourself in rare company in that case, but if you do happen to fall into that bucket, we’ve got good news: The MMORPG is making its way to SEA players by way of Playpark, publishers for other MMOs in the region like MapleStory, Perfect World, and Flyff among others.

An arrival date for Elyon to the SEA region hasn’t been locked down yet, but the game’s official site and Facebook page have been banging the drum of pre-registration, offering a chance at some PC peripheral prizes, extra in-game goodies for inviting friends, and a running tally that promises even more in-game items for everyone when pre-registration numbers hit certain milestones.

