Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have online open-world world multiplayer co-op

Today we received a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video, and it’s a doozy for multiplayer fans. While the video only hints at it though, the official site makes it clear: Pokemon is finally getting online, multiplayer co-op in an open world.

That’s already surpassed our own suspicions that it would be a more open single-player game with a raiding option. In fact, raids have not even been mentioned, though some Arceus–style sneaking does make us wonder whether we’ll be using the far more immersive battle/catching system of that game, which would make more sense in an open-world, multiplayer game.

There’s some more information on the new pokemon revealed in the trailer on the press site, such as details on the starters plus a few wild pokemon we saw (the olive pokemon seems to confirm the Mediterranean setting of these games), but what you’re likely wanting are more details on how multiplayer will work. The non-linear sounding nature of this game certainly makes it seem like the multiplayer will be meaningful, but until we have details, it still feels like this is a win for Pokemon fans who want a big multiplayer experience not tied to their phones.