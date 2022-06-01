Summer Game Fest is set to return on June 9 with over 30 game studios and another indie showcase

The summer season is almost here and that means it’s time for Geoff Keighley to once again begin his cryptid transformation into a physical embodiment of gaming hype. That’s right, the Summer Game Fest is right around the corner, premiering on Thursday, June 9th, and Santa Geoff has plenty of world premieres, gameplay demos, and news announcements.

This year’s event promises reveals from over 30 game studios and publishers including Activision, Bandai Namco, MiHoYo, Square Enix, Mediatonic, EA, and many more. The event will also once again host a Day of the Devs: SGF Edition that will shine a spotlight on a wide selection of indie dev projects.

The whole shebang will run for two hours as an all-digital event. Those who want to watch can do so on the usual avenues like Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube, and there will also be live IMAX streams in select theaters if people really want to spend money on tickets for this thing.



Welcome to #SummerGameFest month! Here's our new promo video featuring the premiere of the new song "Will of the People" by @MUSE Stay tuned for more news and updates as we get ready for the live show on Thursday, June 9! pic.twitter.com/t170vqbxoC — Summer Game Fest – Live June 9 (@summergamefest) June 1, 2022

source: press release