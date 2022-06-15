Wargaming opens new offices in Europe after Russia exodus

With the war in the Ukraine stretching on into the summer months, it might be more difficult to remember how much various game studios were scrambling back in April to react to the Russian invasion. Most prominent among these was Wargaming, which as we’ve reported withdrew its presence from Russia and Belarus entirely.

“Warsaw and Belgrade were logical choices for these new locations. Both are fast developing technology sectors with enormous potential. We look forward to working closely with both cities’ IT communities to build best-in-class game development and publishing units,” said CEO Victor Kislyi.