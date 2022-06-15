Lost Ark readies for for a ‘massive’ banning of the bots

The battle of the bots – or more specifically, against the bots – continues in Lost Ark. Amazon told players last night to expect another big bot wave as part of its ongoing efforts to resolve this “pain point” in the game.

“As we continue our battle against bots in Lost Ark, we want to let players know that will be rolling out a wider, massive wave of fresh bot bans over the course of the next week,” the team wrote. “While we are always banning bots from the game, with this large-scale ban wave you should expect to see more significant fluctuations in the number of concurrent users playing Lost Ark, and queues should decrease over time.”

Players on social media are already cheering the move, as folks have been complaining about queues and economy chaos for months.

The size of this wave will likely mean a few false positives are possible; the studio acknowledges this and invites unfairly banned players to file an appeal ticket and let customer support sort it out.