Swords of Legends Online celebrates its first anniversary with a screenshot contest and red envelopes in-game

Tomorrow, July 9th, will mark the first anniversary of Swords of Legends Online arriving to the west, and publisher Gameforge is looking to celebrate with a contest and some in-game handouts over the next couple of weeks.

Between now and Sunday, July 17th, players can take part in the Screenshots of Legends contest for a chance to win a 5000 Crimson Coins Voucher and some exclusive Tiger Cap and Calf Doll items. All that’s required is that the screenshot submitted follows the theme of anniversary. Winners will be announced on Monday, July 25th.

As for in-game events, those kick off on Sunday, July 17th, with red envelopes full of goodies being handed out and a quiz to test players’ knowledge of Shenzhou. Information about the in-game party will be shared at some point next week.