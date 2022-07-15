Dauntless adds a new Behemoth variant, new hunt passes, and more legendary lantern amps

Have you ever wanted to fight an ambulatory crystalline mountain? Want to? Now you can in the latest patch of Dauntless, which has the tentpole feature of a new light-based variant of the Boreus fight known as the Lightbound Boreus.

This new beast is pretty much as described – a crystal rock-covered version of the giant minion-summoning creature Slayers know and love. As the name suggests, this variant has a number of new light-based tricks up its sleeve, including shields, radiant-aspected minions, and a very big and flashy stomp attack.

Other features of the latest patch include a set of new cosmetics for those who have progressed to a certain point in the Slayer’s Path tree, two more legendary lantern amps for the Radiant Escalation mode, two new hunt passes, and a returning set of previous hunt pass cosmetics as part of the Dire Discovery season. There are also some balance tweaks, bug fixes, and QoL improvements outlined in the patch notes.

source: official site
