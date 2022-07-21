GTA Online brings enhancements to criminal enterprises and a new IAA mission July 26

Earlier this month, Rockstar Games promised that Grand Theft Auto Online would be getting some fresh new content, and that promise has gotten some additional information as the studio unveiled The Criminal Enterprises update, bringing several new features to the game’s various criminal careers in addition to other updates.

As the update’s name suggests, there will be a bevy of new opportunities for players that run crime enterprises in the game: Executives will be able to get additional special cargo, bike shop owners will be able to deliver custom rides for extra GTA$ and RP, gunrunners are getting two new resupply missions, and nightclub owners will be able to source new goods and take on two new club management missions.

Another major portion of the update involves a new IAA mission known as Operation Paper Trail, which tasks players with investigating Los Santos’ oil magnates to see if they’re behind spiking oil prices and record profits. In addition, The Criminal Enterprises adds some new vehicles, enhanced payouts to several activities, and some general combat improvements related to the Oppressor Mk II and health replenishment.



source: press release