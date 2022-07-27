New World previews its nifty inbound music system in new video

We can only assume New World’s big summer patch is creeping ever closer as Amazon has dispatched yet another teaser video for the game’s frankly spectacular music system, set to debut with the update.

“The stronger the performance the stronger the buffs!” the team teases. “For musical instruments, spectators enjoying the show will also receive a buff and can toss a coin to the performers as a tip.”

What we still don’t know is when exactly the update is rolling out. “We have no official date to share just yet,” the studio posted to Twitter last night. “Be sure to keep an eye here for when the patch is going live.” Now that we’ve said we don’t know, that surely means Amazon will announce it soon.

🎵 The stronger the performance the stronger the buffs! 💰 For musical instruments, spectators enjoying the show will also receive a buff and can toss a coin to the performers as a tip. pic.twitter.com/u3Aso05uRO — New World (@playnewworld) July 26, 2022