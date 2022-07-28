Dauntless releases its final legendary lantern amp, applies some smaller fixes to monsters and quests

The Radiant Escalation mode in Dauntless has steadily seen the addition of legendary lantern amps – unique powers that can be selected while moving through the mode that are specific to the various lanterns players carry on them. With today’s patch, the mode is adding the final such legendary amp for the Koshai’s BLoom lantern, which reduces the cooldown of the lantern’s normal ability by a whopping 500%.

The patch has otherwise focused on small adjustments to the Sahvyt and Chronovore monsters, updating the requirement for one of the game’s quests, and applying a few general bug fixes to the game. There’s not much here in terms of show-stopping features, but those running through the latest Escalation now have yet another lantern amp to seek out.