Black Desert celebrates the summertime with special events on PC and mobile

Eating shaved ice. Marveling at bioluminescent waves. Defending a sand castle. Making tasty skewers. These are the variety of summer-themed activities that players of Black Desert on PC and mobile can look forward to in their latest respective updates.

For PC players, there is a whole host of summer events at Terrmian Beach, including a PvP fight that asks players to either team up with Papus or Otters to attack or defend a sand castle, fish grilling, sand castle sightseeing, and a whole lot more. There are also special in-game auctions for paintings crafted by an artistic Otter and a new Black Spirit’s Adventure game board on hand.

As for the rest of this week’s update on PC, players can walk the shores of Terrmian Beach at night to marvel at a bioluminescence display that turns the ocean into a sea of stars, look through some class updates, or check out other general updates.

Meanwhile in Black Desert Mobile, the Terrmian Twilight event is gettings its finale with several seasonal missions involving eating shaved ice, taking part in a skewers minigame, or matching fireworks. Event timing is date specific, so players will want to check the above link for all of the salient details.

