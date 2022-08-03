Swords of Legends Online adds hard mode for the Demon Battlefield raid and a new event August 4

Swords of Legends Online players will have a couple of new things to do tomorrow, August 4th, when the game’s latest update arrives. Those things include a harder version of a raid and an event made for lovers. Not to suggest that these two activities are mutually exclusive; lovers could certainly band together to raid. Those are just the two big pieces of the patch.

The Demon Battlefield raid will get its hard mode variant on patch day, granting 10 to 20 players the opportunity to get item level 240 gear from the encounter every week. Meanwhile, the game’s Qixi Event will open between August 4th and 24th, celebrating “the time of lovers” with daily quests and the promise of various rewards including unique titles.

Other features for tomorrow’s update include a new battle pass, the unlocking of the Book of Mysteries for item level 240 gear, and a host of other targeted updates to gameplay functions like cultivation rewards and purchases of a runestone.