Tower of Fantasy opens up for pre-loading today, will toss so many free things into players’ faces at launch

Sure, you’ll get a new game to play when Tower of Fantasy makes its global debut tomorrow, August 10th, but you’re also going to be getting a litany of free stuff in celebration of the shared online RPG’s arrival to the world.

The game’s release will come with a wide number of in-game events that will hand out things like cosmetics, weapons, currencies for gatcha pulls and the cash shop, and mounts. Earning these freebies involves doing things like registering at some point after launch, completing the main quest to a certain point, or using the red nucleus gatcha currency. There will also be Twitch Drops to collect and additional rewards for watching regional streams.

Dates, times, and reward details are outlined on the game’s site, while the game is now available for pre-loading.







Pre-download for #TowerofFantasy starts on August 9th at 12pm EDT!🤩 We know you want to try out the character customization and enter the game as soon as the server opens!😎 So here's a Q&A list for you about the pre-download 📋 See it here: https://t.co/BfQwXMz6xM

#ToF pic.twitter.com/gNK3Sn0lUR — Tower of Fantasy (@ToF_EN_Official) August 8, 2022