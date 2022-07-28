Tower of Fantasy confirms global launch date of August 10, rakes in over 3M pre-registrations

Over the past several weeks, Tower of Fantasy has been trying to stir up hype for its arrival with video previews of characters and combat, but precisely when that arrival would be has thus far been unanswered, as the game has only offered a release window of sometime this year.

At last, publisher Level Infinite has announced a calendar date for the PC and mobile MMO’s global launch: Wednesday, August 10th, at 8:00 p.m. EDT. The reveal was first hidden in a bit of Morse code that was tweeted out earlier this week, which players quickly deciphered as “August 11 12am UTC.”

The game’s hype engine continues to show no signs of running out of gas as there are now over 3 million pre-registrations for the MMO globally across multiple platforms; now those registered players have a firm release date to mark on their calendars.



You’ve been waiting for long enough! It is finally time to release the launch date for #ToF! 🥳#TowerofFantasy will launch on August 10th, at 5 pm PDT/8 pm EDT! 🤩 We’ll meet you on Planet Aida! 🚀#ToFSignal #TowerofFantasy pic.twitter.com/vhLjs9w0Xe — Tower of Fantasy (@ToF_EN_Official) July 27, 2022

source: press release