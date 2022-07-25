Tower of Fantasy introduces players to its cast of characters and title theme’s lead singer

While the self-described “shared open world RPG” Tower of Fantasy isn’t arriving until sometime in the third quarter of this year, that hasn’t stopped the game from kicking out all the videos. In fact, here’s a new one now!

This latest video offers players a quick rundown of the game’s playable characters, granting a look at some of their skills, their voice lines, and in a few cases some unique mounts that characters will be able to ride across the game’s world.

The game has also announced its team-up with Japanese singer milet, who is lending the song “Clan” from her upcoming album Always You as the RPG’s theme song. Fans will get to hear that soon, but in the meantime, there’s a cast of characters to get acquainted with.



source: press release