‘Shared open world’ mobile and PC RPG Tower of Fantasy confirms global release later this year

In July of last year, we caught wind of the multiplayer title Tower of Fantasy, a sci-fi open world RPG in development by China’s Hotta Studio and published by Perfect World Entertainment that hit very similar notes to Genshin Impact in terms of gameplay and mechanics. At the time, there was speculation that a global release was on the horizon, but now there is official confirmation of those rumors, as the game has announced plans to release in the third quarter of 2022.

Tower of Fantasy calls itself a “shared open world RPG,” meaning players can run around the world of Alda either solo or with their friends. Players can expect to find ruins, world bosses, and opportunities to discover unique backstories as well as unique weapons that can change their playstyle.

The global release confirmation has also been linked to a pre-registration campaign, allowing players to either pre-register on the App Store or Google Play, or wishlist the game on Steam or EGS. Rewards are being promised to everyone who does join in on the drive, with plenty of consumables and currencies on offer when registration milestones are met. The event also brings on a brand-new cinematic trailer, which we’ve got embedded below.

