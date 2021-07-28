Tower of Fantasy is a new MMO from Perfect World Entertainment with a sci-fi bent

Ah, Tower of Fantasy, a perfect title for a game that actually looks to be more science-fiction inspired than fantasy-inspired. Here, let’s get your consternation out of the way up front, as the game is being published by Perfect World Entertainment, it’s a Chinese game, and it’s on mobile as well as PC apparently. For those of you who aren’t immediately uninterested… well, this actually looks pretty interesting, reminiscent of a rather popular game with a similarly split release but as a full-featured MMORPG.

We’ve even mentioned it before in brief, if you’ve forgotten. (You probably have and that’s fine.)

Getting information about the game is rather difficult, of course, and as the game is currently only officially announced for Chinese release it’s still fragmentary information. That having been said, there are trailers for the game as well as early beta gameplay and character customization. There’s widespread speculation that the game is gearing up for a worldwide release in 2022; the second closed beta event wrapped up in April in China, so it’s not unreasonable to assume a full release in its native country before the end of the year. If you like science fiction settings, anime aesthetics, and cliff-diving, it’s well worth keeping your eyes peeled for this title.