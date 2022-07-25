World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King is confirmed to be launching on September 26

It’s almost time to head back to Northrend in World of Warcraft. The official word is out after last week’s leak confirming that Wrath of the Lich King Classic will be releasing on September 26th, bringing the WoW Classic community together in hunting down the Lich King like it was the first time all over again. It’s almost the same as you remember it! Except that this time Blizzard is also going to be selling additional cosmetic items and a level 70 boost if you want to boost yourself up early.

Players can also get in early by making a Death Knight before the official launch, or by taking advantage of the Joyous Journeys buff that improves experience gain by 50% up through the launch. That’ll enable players to more easily reach level 70 before the expansion arrives to explore the new continent of Northrend, the new Inscription profession, and all the quests and dungeons that go along with it. You know how it goes by now. It’s a blast from the past – or it will be when it goes live on September 26th.