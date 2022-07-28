Sea of Thieves previews Season Seven quality-of-life features and its upcoming limited-time adventure

While Season Seven of Sea of Thieves isn’t releasing until next week, that’s not stopping the devs at Rare Ltd. from continuing to talk it up, as the game’s latest news bulletin video is throwing a spotlight on a few of the smaller quality-of-life features that might otherwise miss players’ notice.

When the new update launches, players will be able to zoom in on the treasure maps their characters are holding in their hands, and they’ll be able to find stools that they can carry with them and sit down on anywhere they like. The video also notes that the full suite of Season Seven’s features will be revealed starting on Monday, August 1st, on the game’s social media channels.

The video digest also talked up the game’s next limited-time adventure called A Hunter’s Cry, which will run between Thursday, August 18th, and Thursday, September 1st, tasking players with traveling beyond the Veil in an attempt to rescue Merrick. Once again, additional information will be revealed about this adventure on the game’s social channels closer to its release date.

