MultiVersus crests at over 150K players on Steam during open beta, reveals LeBron James as a playable character

It looks like a homerun for developer Player First Games’ newly released character brawler MultiVersus. Shortly after the title made its open beta debut for PC and console players, the game drew in big numbers on Steam alone, with over 150K players in the last 24 hours.

Shortly after the game granted access to previous testers and pre-order buyers, the devs introduced a surprising new addition to the roster in the form of basketball superstar LeBron James, described as a bruiser style character on the game’s roster page. Additional characters are planned to be added soon, including both Rick and Morty as individual fighters, and a tease of more reveals soon.

For those wondering how a basketball player operates in a platform fighting game, you can watch LeBron in action in the video below.

