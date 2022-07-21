Soft launch of 2v2 cartoon fighter MultiVersus kicks off, complete with a preseason battle pass

Open beta for the Warner Bros. character-filled 2v2 fighter MultiVersus might not be starting until July 26th, but those who either were part of the game’s earlier closed alpha, bought a founder’s pack, or collected a Twitch drop were allowed to brawl it out in an early access of the game earlier this week, though since it’s already trying to open players’ wallets, you might argue it’s a soft launch.

The early access is essentially the same as the open beta build of the game, which will otherwise be free-to-play, as will the game itself once it launches its Season 1 on Tuesday, August 9th, making the period between now and Monday, August 8th, the title’s preseason.

Incidentally, players of the preseason will be able to chase 15 tiers of rewards in a battle pass, which is available in both a free version and a premium version that can be bought in-game. Once the first season kicks off, a new battle pass will be available with 50 tiers of goodies and a longer season length.

