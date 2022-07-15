MultiVersus heads into open beta with Warner Bros. franchises duking it out

OK, we’ll give it to MultiVersus for creating a clever portmanteau that highlights both the PvP nature of this game and the embrace of franchise multiverses. In this case, it’s all of Warner Bros’ properties that are coming under one roof to battle it out, Super Smash Bros. style.

In this game, players form 2v2 teams with characters such as the Iron Giant, Batman, Arya Stark, Superman, Shaggy, and Jake the Dog. Also Tom and Jerry are there, probably as boss characters because they’re so used to all of this fighting nonsense.

In fact, you’ll soon be able to check this out yourself, as MultiVersus is heading into open beta on July 26th. Players can enjoy access on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with full cross-play and cross-progression. Check out the trailers below!