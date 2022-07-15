Blade and Soul moves swiftly to compensate for misplaced chests

A problem with the wrong goodie chests being handed out to Blade and Soul players has created a sour ripple across the community — and left NCsoft scrambling to correct the mishandling of the virtual items.

The studio said that it sent out the correct “Unity Stellar Ascension Stone Chests” to those who wanted one and got a different chest entirely. It also encouraged players who are having trouble resolving the issue to talk to customer service.

NCsoft said it’s also working on a different issue as well: “Regarding the changes we made to Soul Boost levels 12 and 13 (Awakened Uzume Ring Chest and Awakened Uzume Earring Chest), we’re currently working on identifying who was affected by these changes and how they were impacted, depending on which level they had before the maintenance. This is going to take a bit of time to figure out.”