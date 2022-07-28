Open world MMO Noah’s Heart makes its global debut on PC and mobile today

After about two years since its original reveal to our shores, some beta tests, and a soft launch in Europe, today marks the day when Archosaur Games’ PC and mobile open world Noah’s Heart officially releases around the globe.

For those who haven’t been following along, Noah’s Heart promises a steampunk world of airships and adventure, where players can either roam the procedurally generated realm, taking on dungeons and other threats, or simply live a domestic life. The game promises a variety of characters that players can meet, interact with, and eventually unlock quests for them, while the planet the game takes place on will feature five different biomes to explore.

The game was available for pre-download and early character creation yesterday, which was celebrated in a special giveaway event on a Facebook fan page, but by the time this story goes live, the game should be up and running. As one might expect, the launch of the title came with a zippy new cinematic trailer that can be watched below the cut.



