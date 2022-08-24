The Chinese version of the Life is Feudal MMO will be shut down in October

Fans of the sandbox MMO version of Life is Feudal are unfortunately dying a second death in a manner of speaking. Tiancity, the publisher of the Chinese version of the game, has announced the closure of the game, set for Wednesday, October 26th.

The sunsetting process begins today, August 24th, with a closure of the game to new signups and the end of currency sales, followed by the servers going dark in October and the game’s website and forums closing in November. Any cash shop currency still in players’ possession will be converted to Tiancity Points that presumably can be used in some of the publisher’s other titles.

Readers will recall that this is the second time LIF MMO was closed. The original western version of the game was shuttered in January of last year, while publisher Bitbox Ltd. licensed the game out to Tiancity in that same year. At that time, players on our side of the globe had sorted out a way to connect to the Chinese version and return to the MMO, but now that avenue is being closed as well.

source: official site , thanks to Richard for the tip!