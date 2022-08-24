Genshin Impact’s 3.0 update is live now and has one final trailer

The good news if you’re a Genshin Impact fan is that the game’s sizable 3.0 update is already live for the game now. The even better news if you’re stuck at work and eagerly looking forward to playing it is that you don’t necessarily have to play it by tapping on your phone and furtively glancing around to avoid workplace surveillance to get at least a bit of the flavor because one final trailer has emerged for the patch to get you hyped up.

Version 3.0 brings with it the Sumeru region, three new playable characters, new domains, new equipment, and new limited-time events to celebrate the arrival. You can get the full rundown from the official site, or you can just log in, start exploring, and enjoy some new elemental reactions the old-fashioned way by unleashing them in the middle of battle. That’s kind of how the game goes, after all. But don’t forget that trailer!