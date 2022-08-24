Tower of Fantasy shares video previews of the upcoming Vera region and a new Simulacrum character

What do an arid desert, a cyberpunk cityscape, and a katana-wielding badass have in common with one another? They’re all part of some new preview videos debuted by Tower of Fantasy, which showed off an upcoming new region and the impending arrival of a new playable Simulacrum character.

The new character is named Frigg, who wields the ice-powered Balmung to dish out some quick-hitting hurt. This new Simulacrum and her spiffy new weapon will arrive to the game on Thursday, September 1st.

The other video preview showcases the region of Vera, which is primarily surrounded by a dangerous desert that has some areas of dangerous radiation on top of its hot climate. This has forced most people to live in the enclosed floating neon city of Mirroria, which has a very synthwave vibe to it. The Vera region is due to arrive to the game sometime soon™.





