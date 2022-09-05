Fallout 76 gears up for Season 10 and Pitt Expeditions this month

September 13th is rapidly approaching, bringing with it Fallout 76’s big fall content drop. Not only will this introduce expeditions to The Pitt, a first for the game, but it’ll kick off the 10th season of the Scoreboard and associated rewards.

Not surprisingly, the 10th season — called The City of Steel — revolves around the theme of taking a road trip through Pittsburgh. Some of the 100 rank-up rewards include a stacking housing structure, traffic lights, and radioactive barrels.

Also: “For the first time ever, you will be able to unlock the ability to craft brand new gear, like weapons and power armor by ranking up on the City of Steel scoreboard. The iconic Auto Axe automatic melee weapon is making its debut in Fallout 76 at Rank 15, and you can build your very own set of Union Power Armor as you achieve various ranks throughout Season 10.”

Bethesda also posted the full calendar for the rest of the year, which you can check out for yourself: