The Wagadu Chronicles’ second alpha kicks off today with a schedule of in-character and player events

By
Chris Neal
Alpha 2 for afrofantasy sandbox MMORPG The Wagadu Chronicles has officially begun today, and the devs at Twin Drums are doing it up big with a lineup of events set for the entire length of the test, which will incidentally wrap up on Monday, September 26th.

The whole affair began with an in-character blessing ceremony earlier this morning. Beyond that, players can look forward to other events like a group hunt, a fashion show, a storytelling event, and a race, before finally closing out with a group pic on the final day of testing. Players are still being invited to apply to join in, but for those already tapped to play, there’s a whole lot going on above and beyond what the new build will bring.

source: Twitter
