Argentum Online Forever is a revived classic Argentinian MMO looking to expand its global outreach

Who here would like to check out an MMORPG from Argentina? Then your very specific interests are being served by publisher/developer NoseTu Inc Games and its title Argentum Online Forever, a modified version of the original 1999 MMORPG developed by Argentinian Pablo Márquez that’s now playable on Steam.

The game’s Steam page specifically calls out the intention to bring AOForever to a global audience, with translations of the game to English and a total of three servers for its native country, France, and the USA. The game itself is based on a 0.13 mod of AO with some additional improvements and features like automatic events, a market, a party system, and an improved graphics engine to support higher resolutions.

AOForever is completely free-to-play for those who are curious to experience a bit of MMO gaming history that might otherwise not have been on genre fans’ radar. Additionally, the studio behind the project is actively seeking developers.

