PSO2 New Genesis celebrates 10 million ARKS worldwide and begins the second half of its autumn festival

Does 10 million ARKS in Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis indicate that there are 10 million players or 10 million characters? Whatever that number is, Sega is celebrating the fact that there are 10 million ARKS worldwide with a series of events, including login rewards, boosted XP earnings and drop rates, and celebratory adjustments to urgent quests. The link above grants all of the details and dates players will care to know.

Meanwhile, the second half of the autumn festival is online, with new race courses to run, new limited-time tasks and quests, and more items in the seasonal shop. The latest patch has also added new AC Scratch Tickets with cosmetics styled after the anime Overlord and new “snug” style cosmetics for those who want to try their lootbox luck. Finally, next week’s maintenance is being moved back a day from November 22nd to the 21st, just in case players had plans for that week.