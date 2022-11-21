Closers finishes off its third season of story and teases next narrative beats with Fortress of White Night update

If you’ve been following the overall story of the anime MMO Closers, then you likely know that Season 3 is headed for its climax with its most recent update Fortress of White Night, which opens six new battle dungeons for players to push through in order to find out what happened to Veronica and Sho. The patch has also added two new training program instances and kicked off several events.

The end of Season 3 has prompted the devs at Naddic to write a small address to players, thanking them for their support and promising that “countless” stories for the Closers cast will continue. The post also confirms that part 1 of the game’s narrative is over, but part two will begin soon with Season 4, which will be themed around getting back to everyday life. The devs also promise that they will work on “more unique and diversified ideas in terms of tale structure and presentation.”

