PvPvE survival shooter Scavengers goes from maintenance mode to sunsetted on December 16

It’s been a fairly long stretch of time since we’ve heard much out of Scavengers, the PvPvE survival shooter from developer Midwinter Entertainment, but that’s to be expected as the devs announced that its PC version had entered maintenance mode and its console version would cease development earlier this year. Apparently, however, the news is worse than that, and we’re sorry to say it’s bad news for any remaining fans of the game, as Midwinder confirmed the game will ultimately go fully dark on December 16th.

“The last few months have seen a decline in the playerbase, and whilst we explored many options to reinvigorate server population while the game is in early access, it became clear that it was unsustainable to continue development and live service,” the devs write. “Your passion, dedication and support for Scavengers has been nothing short of extraordinary. We thank you for taking this journey with us.”



The devs seek to spend the closing weeks before shutdown celebrating the players it was able to draw in, as the post invites players to hop in for a few more times “to give Scavengers the thrilling sendoff it deserves.”

Readers will remember that Scavengers was originally published by Improbable, the company behind SpatialOS, but the company sold Midwinter off to publisher Behaviour Interactive while it continued to develop metaverse tech. Our condolences to any fans who were still enjoying the game, but it looks like the axe will fall on this one soon.